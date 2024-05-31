Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 2,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 39,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENLT shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,026,000 after acquiring an additional 79,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 422,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 426,881 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Articles

