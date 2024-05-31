Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 2.6%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 493,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,972,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENVX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Enovix Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,881,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after buying an additional 540,399 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 2,228.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 1,376,253 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 3.8% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,646,000 after buying an additional 55,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

