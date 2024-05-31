Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $316.83

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $316.83 and last traded at $316.83, with a volume of 15986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.15 and its 200 day moving average is $288.04.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%.

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 293.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Enstar Group by 2,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Enstar Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

