Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Trading Down 2%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.92. 2,357 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
