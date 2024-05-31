Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Update

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 260.8% from the April 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Entera Bio Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of ENTX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 94,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,976. The company has a market cap of $64.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.63. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ENTX Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENTX

Entera Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.