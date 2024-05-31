EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.64. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

