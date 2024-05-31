EQB Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQB in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.87. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on EQB from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered EQB from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of EQB and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$102.00.

TSE:EQB opened at C$89.49 on Wednesday. EQB has a twelve month low of C$65.18 and a twelve month high of C$97.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$85.43.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

