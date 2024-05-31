EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

EQB Trading Up 13.5 %

TSE:EQB opened at C$89.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$85.43. EQB has a 12-month low of C$65.18 and a 12-month high of C$97.64.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that EQB will post 11.5759669 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on EQB from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQB in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lowered EQB from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC set a C$100.00 price target on EQB and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.00.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

