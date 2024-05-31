EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
EQB Trading Up 13.5 %
TSE:EQB opened at C$89.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$85.43. EQB has a 12-month low of C$65.18 and a 12-month high of C$97.64.
EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that EQB will post 11.5759669 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About EQB
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
