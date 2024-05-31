Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 31st (ASAN, BILI, BTG, CCS, CNA, FITB, HRL, HTLF, HWC, IBTX)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, May 31st:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.90.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $82.00 price target on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 170 ($2.17) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 145 ($1.85).

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Quilter (LON:QLT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a neutral rating.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $98.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $93.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

