Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 31st (ASAN, BILI, BTG, CCS, CNA, FITB, HRL, HTLF, HWC, IBTX)

Posted by on May 31st, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, May 31st:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.90.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $82.00 price target on the stock.

Centrica (LON:CNA) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 170 ($2.17) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 145 ($1.85).

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Quilter (LON:QLT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a neutral rating.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $98.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $93.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

