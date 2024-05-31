Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Receives $24.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Ero Copper stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.21. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Ero Copper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Ero Copper by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ero Copper by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Ero Copper by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ero Copper by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

