Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Downgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.6 %

ERO stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 13.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 27.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.