Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Downgraded by Ventum Financial

Ventum Financial lowered shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$31.50.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$31.54.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Performance

TSE ERO opened at C$29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.47. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.15. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ero Copper

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total transaction of C$35,865.52. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.