Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Up 35.4% in May

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.1 days.

Euroapi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EAPIF remained flat at C$3.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Euroapi has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.70.

Euroapi Company Profile

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the formulation of medicines for human and veterinary use. It provides contract development manufacturing organization for different classes of tides that uses solid phase chemistry; particle engineering; microbial fermentation; small molecules synthesis; prostaglandins; steroids and hormones; and opiates and controlled substances, as well as lipids.

