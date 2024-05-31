Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Up 35.4% in May

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.1 days.
Euroapi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EAPIF remained flat at C$3.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Euroapi has a fifty-two week low of C$2.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.70.
Euroapi Company Profile
