Evoke Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cousins Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

CUZ traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. 1,107,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,755. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

