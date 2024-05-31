Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 27,600 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tom Gentile purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tom Gentile purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,177. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

