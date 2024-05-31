Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 41,770 XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in XPEL by 2.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of XPEL by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPEL news, Director John F. North acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $96,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,213.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XPEL shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 335,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,962. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $87.46.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). XPEL had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Featured Stories

