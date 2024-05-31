Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.20. 7,120,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,859. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

