Evoke Wealth LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,537,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,681. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

