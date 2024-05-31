Evoke Wealth LLC Has $38.05 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $38,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,322,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
IVE traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.12. The stock had a trading volume of 526,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,094. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
