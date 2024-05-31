Evoke Wealth LLC Has $38.05 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $38,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,322,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IVE traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.12. The stock had a trading volume of 526,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,094. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.