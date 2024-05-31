Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 730.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 123,684 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $18,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus dropped their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.49. 14,895,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,990. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day moving average of $122.30. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

