Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $8.74 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,136,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $2,652,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.77. 1,226,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.48. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.