Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $8.83 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 97,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,453,039,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,337,000 after purchasing an additional 87,106 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,141,000 after purchasing an additional 99,314 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE WELL traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $103.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,064,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,446. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $104.05.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.
WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
