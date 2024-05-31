Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,891,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 12,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,677,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.35. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $268.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

