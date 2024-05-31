Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.29. 1,318,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.
Insider Activity at Tractor Supply
In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
