Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $480.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $448.21 and its 200 day moving average is $431.03. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $500.49.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,447.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,937,179. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.