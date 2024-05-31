Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,358,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,403,000 after acquiring an additional 124,483 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.33. 2,000,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,880. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

