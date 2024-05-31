Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 2,119 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,510. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.68 and its 200 day moving average is $102.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.