Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $5.69 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $671,384,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,249,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after acquiring an additional 652,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $963.26. 765,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,055.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,027.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

