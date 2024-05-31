Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,048,000 after purchasing an additional 680,703 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after acquiring an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,353,000 after acquiring an additional 286,280 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,418,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,882,000 after acquiring an additional 73,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.88. 294,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,731. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.