Evoke Wealth LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,048,000 after purchasing an additional 680,703 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after acquiring an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,353,000 after acquiring an additional 286,280 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,418,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,882,000 after acquiring an additional 73,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.88. 294,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,731. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

