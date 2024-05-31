Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director David Edward Johnson Acquires 225,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director David Edward Johnson purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,525,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,674,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Edward Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 17.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $3,496,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $329,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

