Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Purchases $4,671,000.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director David Edward Johnson acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,525,730 shares in the company, valued at $31,674,154.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Edward Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Edward Johnson bought 200,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00.

Exelixis stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.78. 1,990,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,981. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. Stephens started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,714,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,152,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 492,613 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $73,449,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,025,000 after purchasing an additional 246,605 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,651.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,774,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after buying an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

