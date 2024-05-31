ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Insider Sells $121,120.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 990,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,327. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ExlService by 439.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

