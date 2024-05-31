eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 25,000 Shares

Posted by on May 31st, 2024

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $276,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,563,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,275,492.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $25.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 2.29.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.24 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107,303 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 101,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 target price on shares of eXp World in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on eXp World

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.