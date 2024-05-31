EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 101,212 shares during the quarter. EZCORP accounts for approximately 7.0% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $21,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 110,650 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 83.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 782,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 356,320 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 25.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 710,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 144,641 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in EZCORP by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 683,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,431. The firm has a market cap of $577.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Insider Transactions at EZCORP

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $285.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.59 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EZCORP news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $273,376.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,218.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,192.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $273,376.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,218.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EZPW. TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

