Fetch.ai 1-Day Volume Hits $227.21 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $2.18 or 0.00003178 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and approximately $227.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00052621 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00017449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.