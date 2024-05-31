Fiduciary Trust Co Acquires 167 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,863 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER stock opened at $141.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.19. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $146.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

