Fiduciary Trust Co Acquires 693 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Cameco were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after buying an additional 2,442,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $99,511,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $61,245,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,558,000 after buying an additional 869,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 140.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cameco

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.