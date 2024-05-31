Fiduciary Trust Co Buys 6,414 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,426,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,600,000 after purchasing an additional 137,356 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $54.32 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.