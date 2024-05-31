Fiduciary Trust Co Buys 940 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Five Below by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Five Below by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 191,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Below by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Five Below by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

Five Below Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $134.71 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.64 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.98 and a 200 day moving average of $179.41.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

