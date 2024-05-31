Fiduciary Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,488,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,796,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTV opened at $158.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

