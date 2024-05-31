Fiduciary Trust Co Has $880,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 795.0% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

AMAT opened at $216.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average is $183.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.