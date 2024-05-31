Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 686 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $2,143,388,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 68.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,772 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $61,160,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,206,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,659,000 after purchasing an additional 629,813 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,333,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

