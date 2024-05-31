Fiduciary Trust Co Trims Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $90.71 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $94.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.77.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

