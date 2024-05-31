Financial Comparison: Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) & Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$260.49 million ($4.43) -0.68 Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.37 million ($1.06) -2.81

Volatility and Risk

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -81.11% -45.38% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -22.88% -20.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kodiak Sciences and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 3 3 1 0 1.71 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.12%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 302.68%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Kodiak Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

