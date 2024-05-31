First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $270.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.56.

Shares of FSLR opened at $276.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $286.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,955 shares of company stock worth $9,380,832. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in First Solar by 7.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 24,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,576 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 9.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 10.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

