First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Down 4.6%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $261.50 and last traded at $264.11. 1,540,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,335,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.78.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.16.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,832. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,123,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in First Solar by 948.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in First Solar by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP raised its stake in First Solar by 615.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 408,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 350,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in First Solar by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after acquiring an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

