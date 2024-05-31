First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 144.1% from the April 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HYLS stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $40.37. 129,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,396. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

