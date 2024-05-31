First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 68,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 51,603 shares.The stock last traded at $73.08 and had previously closed at $73.93.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.
About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
