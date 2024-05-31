First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 68,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 51,603 shares.The stock last traded at $73.08 and had previously closed at $73.93.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 122.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 45,908 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 145.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 297,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 176,714 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $6,780,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 54.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

