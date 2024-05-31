First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Acquires 31,439 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,439 shares during the quarter. Ceragon Networks accounts for approximately 2.1% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 3.61% of Ceragon Networks worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 74,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,291,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 677,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 168,036 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 284,960 shares during the period. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 98,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,420. The company has a market cap of $223.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.50. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.32%. Research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRNT

Ceragon Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.