First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lowered its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218,614 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Luxfer worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Luxfer by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

NYSE LXFR traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 58,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Luxfer had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

